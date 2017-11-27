Lucille Susanne McCleester Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio – Lucille Susanne McCleester, age 64, died Monday, November 27, 2017 at Omni Manor Health Care Center.

Lucille was born September 13, 1953 in Cleveland to the late Richard and Jadwiga (Maczek) Gorski.

She was a member of Queen of the Holy Rosary Church and was proud of her catholic faith. Lucille could often be found at daily Mass, praying the Rosary, reading a spiritual book or making rosaries.

She was a child care provider and also extended compassionate care for many friends, family and community.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Alexander Gorski.

She is survived by her loving friends and family: children, Heather Marie McCleester and Ryan Sean McCleester; her brother, Peter Gorski and her sisters, Magdalene Wells and Theodora “Doly” Coffaro.

A Requiem Mass will be at Noon on Saturday, December 2, 2017 at the Queen of the Holy Rosary Church, 291 Scoville Drive in Vienna with Rev. Fr. Denis Bouchard Officiant.

Friends may call from 11:00 – 11:45 a.m. and the Rosary will be prayed at 11:30 a.m.

Interment All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta Township.

In lieu of flowers, material donations should be given for Mass in Lucille’s name.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.