Maria T. Bono Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – There will be a memorial service on Friday, December 1 at 2:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 65 N. Broad Street, Canfield Chapel for Maria T. Bono, 66, of Canfield who died Monday morning, November 27 at Hospice House of Poland.

Maria was born September 5, 1951 in Cebu, Phillipines, a daughter of the late Manuel and Simona (Caballes) Bono and came to this area in 2007 from California. She was part of the Filipino Association while living in California.

She loved dancing and especially liked dressing up and going out. Maria enjoyed family gatherings and spending time with friends.

She leaves her daughter and son-in-law, Judy Shaffer and Brett Hartman of Canfield; seven grandchildren, Jovaun, Nicholas, Ricky, Jackelyn, John III, Tati and Sara; five sisters, Aurora, Salbecion, Alice, Estrella, Emma and one brother, Joe.

Besides her parents, Maria was preceded in death by a brother, Felix.

Friends may call from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 1.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.