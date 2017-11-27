Marilyn Kathryn Clark Obituary

EDINBURG, Pennsylvania – Marilyn Kathryn Clark, 85, of Edinburg passed away at 9:14 a.m. on Monday, November 27, 2017, in UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Marilyn was born March 7, 1932, in Altoona, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Harold C. and Mariam K. Brandt Buchanan.

She was a 1950 graduate of New Castle High School.

She was employed as an in-home caregiver at St. Joseph’s P.A.R.C. Home, New Castle and later worked in the same capacity at Westfield Personal Care Home, Pulaski.

She was a longtime active member of Mahoning Presbyterian Church.

Marilyn loved to cook, garden and can vegetables and peppers. She also enjoyed playing bingo.

Her husband of more than 40 years, Ralph E. Clark, passed away on November 28, 1994.

Surviving are three sons, Ralph H. Clark, Michael E. Clark and Kenneth L. Clark, Sr. and his wife, Cyndi, all of Edinburg; seven grandchildren, Heather Kauffman, Matt Clark and Amanda Reeher, Amber Stilts and Cara Annarelli and Kayla Clark and Kenneth Clark, Jr; 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

In addition to her husband, Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents.

Calling hours will be 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Thursday, November 30 in the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle and from 10:00 a.m. until the time service Friday, December 1 in Mahoning Presbyterian Church, 4401 Skyhill Road, Pulaski, PA.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 1 in the church, with Rev. Richard Byerly, pastor, officiating.

Burial will follow in Mahoning Presbyterian Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 29 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.