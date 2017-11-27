New anchor at ‘CBS Evening News’ to take helm Dec. 4

Jeff Glor was named the new anchor of the evening news program in October, when Scott Pelley was ousted

By Published:
Jeff Glor, CBS News Anchor

(WKBN) – CBS News’ new anchor Jeff Glor will officially take the reins at “CBS Evening News” on Monday, Dec. 4.

The show made the announcement on Sunday.

Glor was named the new anchor of the evening news program in October, when Scott Pelley was ousted. Anthony Mason has been filling in since Pelley returned to “60 Minutes” full-time.

“I can’t wait to highlight the exceptional, ongoing work of my colleagues every single night,” Glor said. “We are focused on delivering a newscast powered by reporting and writing that will get to the heart of the issues that impact our viewers wherever they are.”

CBS News President David Rhodes said Glor “represents the best journalistic values and traditions that will carry the CBS Evening News into a digital future.”

Glor was the lead anchor on CBSN, CBS’ 24/7 streaming news service, during its critical launch period. As CBSN continues to grow, Glor will maintain a prominent presence on the digital streaming channel.

Glor has reported for the network for the past 10 years, anchoring numerous breaking news stories, including for Hurricane Irma and the Las Vegas shootings.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s