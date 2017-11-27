New anchor at ‘CBS Evening News’ to take helm Dec. 4

Related Coverage CBS names Jeff Glor as evening news anchor

(WKBN) – CBS News’ new anchor Jeff Glor will officially take the reins at “CBS Evening News” on Monday, Dec. 4.

The show made the announcement on Sunday.

Glor was named the new anchor of the evening news program in October, when Scott Pelley was ousted. Anthony Mason has been filling in since Pelley returned to “60 Minutes” full-time.

“I can’t wait to highlight the exceptional, ongoing work of my colleagues every single night,” Glor said. “We are focused on delivering a newscast powered by reporting and writing that will get to the heart of the issues that impact our viewers wherever they are.”

CBS News President David Rhodes said Glor “represents the best journalistic values and traditions that will carry the CBS Evening News into a digital future.”

Glor was the lead anchor on CBSN, CBS’ 24/7 streaming news service, during its critical launch period. As CBSN continues to grow, Glor will maintain a prominent presence on the digital streaming channel.

Glor has reported for the network for the past 10 years, anchoring numerous breaking news stories, including for Hurricane Irma and the Las Vegas shootings.