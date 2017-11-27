Niles car break-in heightens awareness of holiday theft

Two men stole a wallet from a car parked in the victim's Niles driveway, police said

Niles theft suspects

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles police are asking for your help identifying the two men caught on surveillance video.

They’re accused of stealing a wallet from an unlocked car that was parked at the victim’s own Blossom Drive home on November 4.

The victim’s debit card was used by the men at two stores before it was canceled.

“Simply locking the car isn’t, unfortunately, enough because it doesn’t take much more effort to break the window of your car than it does to pull on an unlocked door,” Niles Police Capt. John Marshall said.

There’s usually a rise in car break-ins around the holidays so officers are reminding you to keep your valuables safe. The best place to keep them? Locked in the trunk where they’re out of sight.

Police also suggest you check your credit card statements more often during this time of year to make sure the purchases showing up are ones you actually made.

If you know who the men are, email Officer Myers at dmyers@thecityofniles.com or message Niles police on Facebook.

