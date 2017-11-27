Novella L. Hartley Obituary

SOLON, Ohio (Formerly Williamsfield) – Novella L. Hartley, 92, formerly of Williamsfield, passed away peacefully Monday, November 27, 2017 at Stratford Nursing Home in Solon, Ohio.

She was born May 6, 1925 in Scottsville, Kentucky, the daughter of Leslie J. and Arvie (Law) Stafford.

A homemaker, Novella was a member of the Leavittsburg Church of God.

A true helpmate to her husband all his life, she enjoyed bluegrass music, cooking and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is sadly missed by her children, Gregory S. Hartley of Cleveland and Joyce (Robert) Kerchofer of Farmdale; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and a sister, Lois Crenshaw of Tennessee.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, George S. Hartley, whom she married July 20, 1948 and who died September 2, 1993; a sister, Mary Magdalene Meier and a brother, Alfred M. Stafford.

Funeral services are 12:00 Noon Thursday, November 30, 2017 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, with Rev. Mitchell Meadors officiating.

Friends may call 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon Thursday, November 30 at the funeral home prior to services.

Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 1 at Williamsfield Cemetery.