Pamela Rebecca Scott Obituary

FARRELL, Pennsylvania – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Pamela Rebecca Scott will be held Saturday, December 2 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Morris Chapel AME.

Mrs. Scott departed this life Monday, November 27, 2017 at her home in Farrell surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Scott was born March 21, 1951 in Sharon, a daughter of Joseph and Frances Thomas Campbell.

She was a 1969 graduate of Sharon High School and retired from General Electric after 18 years of loyal service.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, Streater A Scott, Jr; her children, Wesley (Sylvia) Campbell, Alonzo Scott, Anthony (Monica) Scott, Sr. and Nicole Kimble; her stepdaughter, Tammie Kitt; her siblings, Joseph (Deborah), Jr., Ronald (Diane), William (Marquita), Robert and Donald (Holly) Campbell, Sandra Campbell, Valerie (Michael) Malloy and Marcella Jones; 13 grandchildren 13 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Keith Campbell.

The family will receive friends Saturday, December 2 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to services.

Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

