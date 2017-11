YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Youngstown have been looking for a missing woman who was last seen earlier this month.

Amy Hambrick, 29, of Youngstown, was last seen in the city on November 11.

She is 4’11” tall and weighs approximately 95 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

A friend said Hambrick also has ties to North Jackson.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Youngstown police at 330-742-8916.