YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who was shot on Youngstown’s north side Saturday night during a robbery has died, according to police.

Police identified the suspect as 19-year-old Tyler Kitchen.

Police said Kitchen was trying to commit a robbery, but the robbery victim shot him.

It happened on the corner of Wirt Boulevard and Belmont Avenue around 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

Kitchen was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The shooting is under investigation.