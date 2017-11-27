Realtors worry new GOP tax plan could lead to drop in home values

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – The National Association of Realtors says it fears the Republican tax reform plan could drive down the value of your home.

The real estate lobby is fighting both the Senate and House tax reform bills because it says while the tax code needs to be simplified, this is not the way to do it.

The National Association of Realtors estimates a 10 percent drop in home values if the House or Senate bill is signed into law.

“It will lead to a renter nation and away from an owner nation,” said Chief Economist Lawrence Yun.

The National Association of Realtors says doubling the standard deduction means fewer people will use the mortgage interest deduction. Yun said that will give people less incentive to buy a home.

“Over a long period, renters do not accumulate wealth so it would not be good for the country.”

The association also expects states in expensive regions of the country will be hit the hardest because more people use the mortgage interest and property tax deduction.

“Midwest, fortunately, highly affordable regions of the country, there will be less of an impact in the Midwest,” Yun said.

But Republicans argue that doubling the standard deduction will put more money in taxpayers’ pockets.

“We want to make sure we lift some of the burden by letting you keep more of your hard-earned money,” said Republican Sen. Tim Scott.

Realtors also worry about the taxes homeowners pay after selling their homes. Currently, homeowners must live in their home for two years before selling in order to avoid capital gains taxes. Both the House and Senate plans change that to five years.

“Military families who have to move more frequently or young families who find different jobs in new cities, they need to quickly move. Now the tax structure is penalizing for people who have to move within five years,” Yun said.

Realtors fear all these factors could send home prices tumbling.

The association is also worried about the tax plan adding to the deficit. It believes that could lead to higher mortgage interest rates.

