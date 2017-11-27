Sherry & East Palestine went undefeated in EOAC play

2017 Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference statistics.

2017 Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference Leaderboard
Standings
x-East Palestine – 7-0 (8-3)
Columbiana – 6-1 (7-4)
Lisbon – 4-3 (6-5)
United – 4-3 (6-4)
Southern – 3-4 (5-5)
Toronto – 2-5 (4-6)
Wellsville – 2-5 (3-7)
Leetonia – 0-7 (0-10)

Team Statistics
Scoring Offense
East Palestine – 42.5
Southern – 35.7
Lisbon – 30.5
Toronto – 27.7
Columbiana – 26.7
United – 23.7
Wellsville – 19.9
Leetonia – 8.8

Scoring Defense
United – 18.7
Southern – 21.6
Columbiana – 22.0
Lisbon – 25.8
East Palestine – 30.1
Toronto – 36.7
Wellsville – 37.6
Leetonia – 47.2

Individual Statistics
*-Missing Southern statistics; Wellsville didn’t report passing or receiving stats
Passing Yards
1.Parker Sherry (East Palestine) – 2249
2.Nathan Karaffa (Toronto) – 1406
3.Jakob Cross (Columbiana) – 1351
4.Logan Bell (Lisbon) – 1062
5.Nathan Mikell (United) – 818

Completion Percentage (min. 30 attempts)
1.Parker Sherry (East Palestine) – 65.7%
2.Nathan Karaffa (Toronto) – 59.6%
3.Jakob Cross (Columbiana) – 52.7%
4.Logan Bell (Lisbon) – 50.4%
5.Nathan Mikell (United) – 49.7%

Touchdown Passes
1.Parker Sherry (East Palestine) – 25
2.Logan Bell (Lisbon) – 16
3.Jakob Cross (Columbiana) – 15
4.Nathan Karaffa (Toronto) – 12
5.Nathan Mikell (United) – 6

Rushing Yards
1.Parker Sherry (East Palestine) – 1365
2.Derrick Suggs (Wellsville) – 1328
3.Dominic Posey (East Palestine) – 1061
4.Cam Summers (Lisbon) – 1002
5.Nathan Karaffa (Toronto) – 867
6.Roman Ferry (Leetonia) – 827
7.Cad Wood (United) – 759
8.Jakob Cross (Columbiana) – 709
9.Ethan Antram (United) – 671
10.Justin Sweeney (Lisbon) – 665

Yards Per Carry Average (50 attempts)
1.Cade Wood (United) – 10.1
2.Justin Sweeney (Lisbon) – 8.9
3.Cam Summers (Lisbon) – 8.3
4.Roman Ferry (Leetonia) – 8.2
5.Dominic Posey (East Palestine) – 8.1

Touchdown Runs
1.Parker Sherry (East Palestine) – 16
2.Dominic Posey (East Palestine) – 15
2.Nathan Karaffa (Toronto) – 15
4.Cam Summers (Lisbon) – 9
4.Cade Wood (United) – 9

Receptions
1.Branden Kemp (East Palestine) – 53
2.Dominic Posey (East Palestine) – 52
3.Joseph Monteleone (East Palestine) – 38
4.Seth Stokes (Lisbon) – 30
5.Kaden Smith (United) – 25

Receiving Yards
1.Branden Kemp (East Palestine) – 871
2.Dominic Posey (East Palestine) – 755
3.Seth Stokes (Lisbon) – 563
4.Joseph Monteleone (East Palestine) – 497
5.Chase Franken (Columbiana) – 486
6.Jake Keenan (Toronto) – 360
7.Zach Phillips (Columbiana) – 300
8.Kaden Smith (United) – 272
9.Roman Ferry (Leetonia) – 254
10.Justin Sweeney (Lisbon) – 250

Touchdown Catches
1.Branden Kemp (East Palestine) – 16
2.Seth Stokes (Lisbon) – 11
3.Chase Franken (Columbiana) – 9
4.Dominic Posey (East Palestine) – 6
5.Jake Keenan (Toronto) – 5

