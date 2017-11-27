State patrol sees increase in fatal crashes this Thanksgiving weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Patrol was kept busy this Thanksgiving holiday weekend dealing with more traffic fatalities and impaired drivers than last year.

Sixteen people died in 11 fatal crashes from Wednesday-Sunday. In 2016, there were nine people killed in nine crashes.

Of the 16 killed this year, seven were not wearing a seat belt.

There was a 15 percent increase in OVI’s, as 542 people were arrested. There were also 294 arrests for drug violations.

“The lack of safety belt usage remains a significant problem,” said Colonel Paul A. Pride, Patrol superintendent. “Motorists need to remember wearing a safety belt is the most important thing they can do to protect themselves during a crash.”