State patrol sees increase in fatal crashes this Thanksgiving weekend

16 people died in 11 fatal crashes from Wednesday-Sunday

By Published: Updated:
ohio state highway patrol generic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Patrol was kept busy this Thanksgiving holiday weekend dealing with more traffic fatalities and impaired drivers than last year.

Sixteen people died in 11 fatal crashes from Wednesday-Sunday. In 2016, there were nine people killed in nine crashes.

Of the 16 killed this year, seven were not wearing a seat belt.

There was a 15 percent increase in OVI’s, as 542 people were arrested. There were also 294 arrests for drug violations.

“The lack of safety belt usage remains a significant problem,” said Colonel Paul A. Pride, Patrol superintendent. “Motorists need to remember wearing a safety belt is the most important thing they can do to protect themselves during a crash.”

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s