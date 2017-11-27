Storm Team 27: Great start to the work week

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clouds and sun

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
A cold start to Monday morning but we are going to warm up into the upper 40s for today. The warmer temperatures will continue into Tuesday with highs in the Upper 50s.

A cold front will bring cooler temperatures and rain the second half of the week.

FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny.
High: 48

Monday night: Mostly clear.
Low: 37

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 59

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 47    Low: 40

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for overnight rain showers. (60% PM)
High: 52    Low: 30

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 45 Low: 33

Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 44 Low: 32

Sunday: Partly sunny
High: 44   Low: 31

Monday: Partly sunny
High: 45   Low: 30

.S

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s