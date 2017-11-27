Storm Team 27: Great start to the work week

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

A cold start to Monday morning but we are going to warm up into the upper 40s for today. The warmer temperatures will continue into Tuesday with highs in the Upper 50s.

A cold front will bring cooler temperatures and rain the second half of the week.

FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny.

High: 48

Monday night: Mostly clear.

Low: 37

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 59

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 47 Low: 40

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for overnight rain showers. (60% PM)

High: 52 Low: 30

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 45 Low: 33

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 44 Low: 32

Sunday: Partly sunny

High: 44 Low: 31

Monday: Partly sunny

High: 45 Low: 30

Advertisement

.S