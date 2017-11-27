Storm Team 27 Update: Warming continues for Tuesday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Overnight winds will pick up a bit, gusts into the 20s but a generally quiet night. Starting the day off near 40, we could be making it to 60 by the afternoon on Tuesday.
A cold front will bring cooler temperatures and rain the second half of the week.
FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear.
Low: 39
Tuesday: Sunny.
High: 60
Wednesday: Partly cloudy.
High: 48 Low: 40
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for overnight rain showers. (60% PM)
High: 53 Low: 33
Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 44 Low: 34
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 47 Low: 30
Sunday: Partly sunny
High: 45 Low: 32
Monday: Partly sunny
High: 47 Low: 32
.S