Storm Team 27 Update: Warming continues for Tuesday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Overnight winds will pick up a bit, gusts into the 20s but a generally quiet night. Starting the day off near 40, we could be making it to 60 by the afternoon on Tuesday.

A cold front will bring cooler temperatures and rain the second half of the week.

FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear.

Low: 39

Tuesday: Sunny.

High: 60

Wednesday: Partly cloudy.

High: 48 Low: 40

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for overnight rain showers. (60% PM)

High: 53 Low: 33

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 44 Low: 34

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 47 Low: 30

Sunday: Partly sunny

High: 45 Low: 32

Monday: Partly sunny

High: 47 Low: 32

.S