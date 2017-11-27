Storm Team 27 Update: Warming continues for Tuesday

By Published:

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Overnight winds will pick up a bit, gusts into the 20s but a generally quiet night. Starting the day off near 40, we could be making it to 60 by the afternoon on Tuesday.

A cold front will bring cooler temperatures and rain the second half of the week.

FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear.
Low: 39

Tuesday: Sunny.
High: 60

Wednesday: Partly cloudy.
High: 48    Low: 40

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for overnight rain showers. (60% PM)
High: 53    Low: 33

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 44 Low: 34

Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 47 Low: 30

Sunday: Partly sunny
High: 45   Low: 32

Monday: Partly sunny
High: 47   Low: 32

