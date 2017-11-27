Teen accused of robbing taxi driver in Howland

Jeremiah Jones, 18, is charged with aggravated robbery

By Published: Updated:
Jeremiah Jones, charged with aggravated robbery in Howland.

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A teenager accused of robbing a taxi driver was arrested in Weathersfield Township on Saturday.

Police said 18-year-old Jeremiah Jones initially lied about his identity when he was questioned during a traffic stop. Jones told police that he knew he had a warrant for his arrest, according to police.

Jones is charged with the robbery of a USA Taxi driver on October 21.

The driver told police that he was sent to a location in Howland to pick up a passenger. He said the location didn’t exist, but a man walked up to the car and requested a ride to Highland Terrace in Warren.

The driver said the suspect didn’t have enough money for the ride, but another man got into the cab with money for the ride.

The taxi driver told police that he noticed that the man was wearing a mask that covered the lower part of his face. He said he told the men to get out of the cab and that he wasn’t taking them anywhere.

The driver said the men refused to get out of the car, and one of the men hit him in the head with a handgun and demanded money. After robbing him, he said someone fired a shot at his car while he was driving away.

Police said the driver had a small lump on his head. A bullet was lodged in the rear bumper of the car.

Police searched the area after the robbery but were unable to find anyone.

Jones was later identified as a suspect.

He pleaded not guilty in court on Monday, and bond was set at $100,000. He’s set to appear in court again at 1:30 p.m. December 4.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s