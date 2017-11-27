Teenage boy found shot on Pittsburgh street dies from wounds

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation

By Published:
PITTSBURGH (AP) – Authorities say a 14-year-old boy who was found shot in the head this weekend in a Pittsburgh neighborhood has died from his injuries.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office says Augustus Gray, of Braddock, was pronounced dead just before 5 p.m. Saturday. He had been found about 12 hours earlier in the middle of a street in the city’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood.

Authorities say the teen was shot one time in the head.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. But authorities don’t believe it’s connected to a drive-by shooting on Saturday in another residential area that left two young girls wounded.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

