Thomas D. Cavanaugh Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Thomas D. Cavanaugh, 90, passed away on Monday, November 27, 2017 surrounded by his loving family.

Thomas was born on October 22, 1927 in Youngstown the son of the late Thomas J. and Leona I. (Haas) Cavanaugh.

As a preteen Thomas showed a keen interest in musical appreciation and trumpet, which led to a varied career in musical participation with local organizations such as St. Dominic’s Friar Cadets Marching Band, Drum and Bugle Corp. and American Legion Post 422 of Youngstown, Ohio. Upon entering Ursuline High School in the fall of 1942, Tom became a member of the band and was also a drum major from 1943 to 1946. He was also the original trumpet soloist from the school, performing at various religious functions at St. Columba Cathedral. Prior to graduation, Tom was asked to audition in a program at the University of Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio, which rated student musicians for proficiency and interpretation on the instrument of their choice. As a result, Thomas was given a rating of “superior”, which was presented to him upon graduation. In the summer of 1946, Tom performed with a dance orchestra for vacationers at Madison On The Lake, Ohio.

Returning to Youngstown in the fall of 1946, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was sent to Camp Lee, Petersburg, Virginia for basic training and band indoctrination. He was then assigned to the European Theater of Operations, Bremerhaven, Germany and became a member of the 421st United States Army Band, whose principal responsibilities included greeting all incoming troop transports and all transports departing for the U.S.A. Among other duties, he also performed at all military functions at various Army installations, Officer and Enlisted Men’s Clubs, and weekly broadcasts over Armed Forces Radio Network, Europe.

Following discharge from the Army with the rank of Sergeant, Tom attended Youngstown College for Business Administration, after which he spent several years employed by the Erie Railroad Co. in the Chief Dispatcher Office and Communications Department before embarking on his chosen field of business sales and promotions, representing various corporations, which included Alliance Manufacturing, Republic Steel Truscon Division, Commercial/Industrial Enterprises Real Estate, and ITT Technical Institute. Residing in Fairfax, Virginia, and employed with Republic Steel Truscon Division in Washington, D.C., Thomas attended Georgetown University and was also inducted into the Third Order of St. Francis, at the National Shrine located in D.C.. Tom was also Commander of Post 1797 Catholic War Veterans in Fairfax, Virginia.

Upon returning to the Youngstown area, he resided in Poland, Ohio, became a member of Holy Family Church and became employed by Commercial/Industrial Enterprises Inc.; the firm partially responsible for the land acquisition for the Southern Park Mall. Tom also became associated with the Poland Little League teams as coach and manager and became a volunteer at the Mahoning County School for Mental Retardation as an instructor in their Ecumenical Enrichment Program.

Some years later, Thomas relocated to Niles and on August 7, 1982 he married Marcella J. (Finn) Holmes, who held a master’s degree from Youngstown State University and was employed as an elementary school teacher in the Niles School District. Marcella was also a graduate of Ursuline High School, class of 1947, and a past member of it’s marching band as a majorette.

Tom also became an active member at St. Stephen Church as a Eucharistic Minister and Lector.

He was very involved with outreach programs for nursing home residents and shut-ins. Thomas was a volunteer for Trumbull County Meals on Wheels and a supporter of the St. Stephen Church St. Vincent de Paul Society. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his infant son, Thomas H. and his loving wife of 32 years, Marcella.

He has three children, Kathleen (John) LaMantia of Anchorage, Alaska, Kelly (Jerry) Wildes of Poland and Cheryl (Jim) Fee of Punta Gorda, Florida. Thomas also has four stepchildren, Charlene (William) Rabel of Mineral Ridge, Karen (Michael) Schimley of Niles, Joyce (Russell) Clay of Niles and Michael Holmes of Niles. He has 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

His family and friends will greatly miss his sense of humor and his kind, giving and selfless spirit. He was truly a blessing to all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Church. Please meet at church. Rev. James Korda will be the celebrant.

Burial will be in Niles City Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Stephen Church St. Vincent de Paul Society, 129 West Park Avenue, Niles, Ohio 44446.

Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, 126 West Park Avenue, Niles, Ohio 44446.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 28 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.