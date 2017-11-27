Thomas Eugene Zamarelli Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Thomas Eugene Zamarelli, 77, passed away Monday, November 27, 2017 of a massive heart attack at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born November 7, 1940, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Tony and Theresa Zamarelli.

He was a 1959 graduate of Warren St. Mary’s High School.

He retired from the Warren Tribune Chronicle after 35 years.

Thomas was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Warren and an assistant sacristan of the Church for 50 years.

He was in charge of the class reunion. He was an avid cat lover and enjoyed gardening and dining out.

He is survived by his brother, Robert J. Zamarelli of Warren,

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Alfonso “Al” Zamarelli and a sister, Florence J. “Miss Florence” Zamarelli.

Family and friends may call Thursday, November 30 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. and Friday, December 1 from 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, December 1 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Warren, with Rev. Thomas J. McCarthy officiating.

Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Warren, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Church Restoration Fund, 301 High Street NE, Warren, Ohio 44481.

