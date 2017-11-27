Youngstown receives big funding for its amphitheater



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The amphitheater project in Youngstown got a big boost on Monday.

The Youngstown Foundation gave the city $3 million toward the downtown project. The foundation also gets naming rights for the amphitheater for next 20 years. The name will be “The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater.”

“The City of Youngstown is truly grateful to The Youngstown Foundation for helping turn this dream of a new downtown venue into a reality. Through this generous gift, we’ll be able to bring to life this vision of creating an even more vibrant downtown Youngstown in a new outdoor facility that embraces the arts, culture and the community,” Youngstown Mayor John McNally said.

The facility will be located within a waterfront park that spans 12 acres along the Front Street corridor to the Mahoning River.

Construction for the project is expected to start this spring and be open by 2019.