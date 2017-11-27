Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport holding forum for potential new airline service

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport wants the opinion of local travelers on possbile air service through Southern Airways.

A representative of Southern Airways will be at a public forum on December 5 to discuss the airline and options for the Mahoning Valley.

The airport wants to know what airline services and destinations that local businesses and travelers require. Among topics of discussion is the possible service to the Baltimore/Washington and Detroit metropolitan areas.

The forum will be from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the airport, located at 1453 Youngstown-Kingsville Road in Vienna. To attend, RSVP by December 1 by calling 330-856-1537.

The forum includes complimentary breakfast and parking.

