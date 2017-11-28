3D printing organization wants your ideas to help Air Force

With this project, Youngstown-based America Makes will have more than $114 million invested in additive manufacturing

By Published: Updated:
3d printing generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It takes a lot of work to keep the Air Force flying and America Makes is part of the effort.

The Youngstown-based additive manufacturing institute has just issued a project call. It’s asking for ideas on how to use 3D printing and additive manufacturing to benefit the Air Force.

America Makes is trying to improve efficiency at its factory, while also improving the efficiency of plane parts and addressing challenges the Air Force faces.

This is the ninth project call since America Makes was started in 2012.

In this round, over $8 million is available for funding research proposals.

“How can we keep existing aircraft in the United States Air Force, flying and mission-ready in a reasonable amount of time? With spare parts, replacement, maintenance parts, as well as quality improvements and, specifically, lead time improvements over traditional manufacturing methods,” said Scott Deutsch, with America Makes.

With this project, America Makes will have more than $114 million invested in additive manufacturing around the country, since its inception in 2012.

For more information on the project’s goals, to register for an informational webinar, and to submit a proposal, visit America Makes’ website.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s