YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was taken to Saint Elizabeth Hospital after crashing his minivan into a tree.

The accident happened about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday on Boston Avenue in Youngstown, near the intersection of Erie Street.

Police say the driver was the only person in the minivan. Emergency crews had to cut him out of the vehicle.

Officers did not say what caused him to lose control of the minivan.