Farrell’s back; look to extend their season by another week

2017 PIAA Class A Football Western Final

Jeannette (13-1) vs. Farrell (11-2)

Friday, December 1 at Seneca Valley (7 pm)

Winner will play either Homer Center or Steelton-Highspire in the State Championship at Hershey

Road to the State Semifinal

Jeannette

Jayhawks 35 Imani Christian 34

Jayhawks 18 Clairton 7

Jayhawks 30 Rochester 26

Jayhawks 49 Monessen0

Clairton 40 Jayhawks 6

Jayhawks 47 Mapletown 0

Jayhawks 55 Greensburg CC 7

Jayhawks 42 Springdale 14

Jayhawks 51 Bishop Canevin 7

Jayhawks 54 Imani Christian 36

Jayhawks 43 Riverview 0

Jayhawks 49 Leechburg 6

Jayhawks 58 Chartiers-Houston 0

Jayhawks 28 East Allegheny 26

Farrell

Steelers 36 Ridgway/Johnsonburg 0

Steelers 34 Northern Bedford 19

Steelers 52 Cambridge Springs 27

Steelers 46 West Middlesex 12

Steelers 62 Cochranton 0

Steelers 20 Cambridge Springs 13

Steelers 41 Fort LeBoeuf 14

Meadville 36 Steelers 13

Steelers 48 Union City 36

Steelers 58 West Middlesex 0

Steelers 62 Carrick 0

Steelers 65 North East 0

Neshannock 28 Steelers 26

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Farrell, 43.3; Jeannette, 40.4

Scoring Defense: Farrell, 14.2; Jeannette, 14.5

Getting to know: Jeannette

…Jeannette defeated Clairton 18-7 after falling to the Bears 40-7 just three weeks prior. Last year, Clairton knocked off Jeannette in the title game 26-6. This year, the Jayhawks got by Imani Christian 35-34 in the WPIAL title tilt. Jeannette claimed their 9th such championship and first since 2007. Robert Kennedy ran for 134 yards and passed for a score in Jeannette’s win at Robert Morris.

Playoff History

Jeannette

State Playoff Record: 5-1

State Championships: 1 (2007)

State Finalists: 1 (2006)

Results from the Western Final

2007 (AA) – Jayhawks 41 Wilmington 21

2006 (AA) – Jayhawks 28 Wilmington 7

Farrell

State Playoff Record: 14-6

State Championships: 2 (1995, 1996)

State Finalists: 2 (1990, 2015)

Results from the Western Finals

2016 (A) – Clairton 24 Steelers 6

2015 (A) – Steelers 26 Berlin-Brothersvalley 21

2010 (A) – Clairton 48 Steelers 8

2009 (A) – Clairton 13 Steelers 7

2008 (A) – Clairton 24 Steelers 21

1996 (A) – Steelers 14 Moshannon Valley 10

1995 (A) – Steelers 14 Smethport 0

1990 (A) – Steelers 63 Smethport 14

Class A Championships by District

WPIAL – 12

…Last in 2013, North Catholic 15 Old Forge 14

District 4 – 6

…Last in 2006, Southern Columbia 56 West Middlesex 14

District 3 – 4

…Last in 2008, Steelton-Highspire 35 Clairton 16