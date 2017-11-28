FBI closes investigation one year after Ohio State attack

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A year after a man drove his car into a crowd of people and began stabbing bystanders on the campus of The Ohio State University, authorities say he was inspired by ISIS.

According to the FBI, evidence from the investigation indicates Abdul Razak Ali Artan acted alone and was not directed by a terrorist organization.

The FBI went on to say that while he was not directed by a terrorist organization, “the perpetrator appears to have been influenced by extremist ideology, including Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) propaganda.”

Abdul Razak Ali Artan, who injured 13 people, was shot and killed by OSU Police Officer Alan Horujko. Horujko spoke out about his experience for the first time on Monday.

To remember that day, dozens gathered for the “#Buckeyestrong: Moment of Reflection,” in the Ohio Union.

Amongst those in attendance were Professor William Clark, who was injured in the attack.

“My sense of it is it’s a thing that happened and there are other things that happened during the course of my life,” he said. “It’s one of those things that happened during the course of my life. It’s one of those things that just sort of fits into the general sort of jigsaw puzzle of life.”

OSU President Michael Drake also attended the event.

“This event last year was something that we, fortunately, but regrettably, had to prepare for,” he said. “We thought that something like this could happen because we’ve seen it at other places.”

Drake told NBC4 News in Columbus that the university continues to help those who were injured.

“We’ve been in contact with them throughout the year periodically to make sure things are going okay,” he said. “They know that they’re loved, cared for, and that we honor the awful injuries that they had but we’re there to support them.”

