Gary L. Keirsey Obituary

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio – Gary L. Keirsey, age 59, of Mineral Ridge passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 28, 2017.

Born July 4, 1958 in Cleveland, he was the son of Charles E. and Lois E. (Emery) Keirsey.

Gary was a 1976 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He worked for General Motors for 40 years.

He was an avid Cleveland sports fan. He loved listening to music, going to concerts and spending time with his family. He was an outdoors man, who loved hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his wife of seven years, Christine L. “Chrissy”; two children, Vance Keirsey and Rachel (Michael) Crawford; three stepdaughters, Savanna (Ryan) Eaton, Felicia and Tatum Flesch; brothers and sisters, Charles (Sue) and Scott Keirsey, Linda Keirsey and Sue (Billy) Williams; as well as a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and many friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Travis in 2005 and a brother, John.

A memorial service will be held at the Lane Funeral Home, Mineral Ridge Chapel on Sunday, December 3, 2017 at 3:00 p.m., where friends will be received beginning at 1:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 30 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.