Ian C. Bender Obituary

MASURY, Ohio – Ian C. Bender of Masury, Ohio, passed away at 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, November 28, 2017, surrounded by his family in Orange Village Care Center, Masury. He was 43.

Mr. Bender was born October 22, 1974, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of Gary and Elaine (Berdi) Bender.

He graduated from Brookfield High School in 1994.

Ian was employed by NLMK Pennsylvania Corp., Farrell from 1999 until 2014.

He was on the former Jimmy’s Wild Game Inn, pool team.

Ian enjoyed four wheeling, playing paintball and spending time with his children and nieces and nephews.

Ian is survived by his wife, the former Melanie Davis, whom he married on October 23, 2004; a daughter, Jasmine Bender, age 7 and Anthony Bender, age 3, both at home; his father, Gary Bender and his wife, Tina, Sharpsville; his mother, Elaine Brandenstien and her husband, Jim, North Carolina; his father and mother-in-law, Al and Cheryl Davis, Sharpsville; three sisters, Nicole C. Miller and her husband, Bobby, North Carolina, Nicole J. Dias and her husband, Shawn, Sharpsville and Molly Good and her husband, Jason, Greenville; four brothers, Gary Bender, Jr., Corey Bender and his wife, Kristy Marie, both of Sharpsville, Geof Mitcheltree and his wife, Jillian, West Virginia and Kevin Bender, West Middlesex as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; aunts and uncles; most recently his aunts, Rosemary Joanne Bianco and Karen Conti and his granny, Mary Jean Mitcheltree.

At the end of life what really matters is not what we bought but what we built. Not what we got but what we shared. Not our competence but our character and not our success but our significance. Live a life that matters. Live a life of love. Ian did this and then some. His family will forever love and miss him.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, at www.nationalmssociety.org.

Calling hours are 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday, November 30 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 20 in the funeral home with Rev. Ellen Barney, Chaplain of Southern Care Hospice, officiating.