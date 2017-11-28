JobsNOW: Call center careers come with good pay and benefits

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – InfoCision is one of many call centers across the U.S. It provides a way for people to make money while talking on the phone.

Working for a call center is a career decision that comes with long-term benefits like health insurance, paid vacations and a 401K plan.

The first InfoCision Call Center had four people. Thirty years later, the company has grown to 12 locations and 3,200 employees.

InfoCision makes calls on behalf of nationally known companies and charities, names you would recognize. The call center also accepts calls from people who want to know more about them.

Mike Walker has been promoted to trainer and remembers when he started in the call center just one year ago.

“It shouldn’t be intimidating because you definitely start out with bare minimum to no qualifications. It is really a personality thing, so don’t be intimidated by it,” Walker said.

InfoCision locations in Austintown, Boardman and New Castle have 1,200 people and do a third of the company’s business. It was an environment in which Roz Penn found her niche. She got promoted after only six months but decided she wanted to be on the phones more.

“I loved the phones, so that is why I went back because I just love talking to people,” Penn said.

Penn has turned her passion into a career, working 25 years now for InfoCision, each day with a huge smile on her face.

“I’m always excited to get on the phone to see what I can do today and whose life I can change,” Penn said.

InfoCision has some work from home opportunities and workers compete to earn rewards. Walker and Penn found that the job provides growth and opportunities for everyone.

Steve Brubaker, InfoCision chief of staff, said they just want people who have a desire to do well.

“If you can communicate well that’s great, but we will teach you everything else. We teach you how to do it,” Brubaker said.

InfoCision expects more clients as the new year begins, so it’s ready to hire right now to be ready. Applying is easily done online or on-site.