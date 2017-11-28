Lester E. Hart Obituary

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Lester E. Hart, age 92, of Wayne township, Ohio, died Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at the Andover Skilled Nursing Center.

He was born December 13, 1924 in Wayne, Ohio, a son of Fred J. and Effie D. (South) Hart.

A lifelong Wayne resident, Mr. Hart was a 1942 graduate of Williamsfield High School.

He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army for three years with 16 months being overseas during World War II. He received three Bronze Battle Stars in the Battle of the Bulge in Germany and was stationed in “Army of Occupation” in Berlin, Germany for one year after the war.

He attended Kent State University for two years upon returning home.

Mr. Hart was employed as a crane operator by the former Republic Steel and LTV in Youngstown for 36 years, retiring in 1985.

He was a member of the First Congregational Church of Wayne.

He was also a member of the Harry Lees Post #506 American Legion in Kinsman and the Wayne Historical Society.

He enjoyed attending the Army reunions over the years and traveling.

Mr. Hart is survived by two nieces.

He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Wayne W. Hart and Gaylord H. Hart.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 2 at 11:00 a.m. at Baumgardner Funeral and Cremation Service, 8569 Main St., Kinsman, Ohio.

Burial will follow in Hayes Cemetery in Wayne, Ohio.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Hospice of your choice.

