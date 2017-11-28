Local Marine veteran raising money for service dog’s surgery

A local veteran is trying to raise money to help his service dog get surgery.

Kilo the Australian cattle dog is a service dog to Marine Corps veteran Bill Lowry, who grew up in McDonald and lives in Girard.

Lowry was stationed overseas in Afghanistan in 2011 and was later diagnosed with PTSD when he returned.

Monday, Kilo fractured his leg during a training exercise. Now Lowry is trying to raise money to help cover the cost of the operation and recovery.

“He’s my best friend,” he said. “He’s the definition of man’s best friend — that’s how I always describe it. I love him to death and I know he loves me and he as my back more than any human on this earth does.”

Donations to Kilo’s operation can be made to the OhioCAN Trumbull County.

You can send them to OhioCAN Trumbull County Coordinator Elizabeth Beckley at mailing address: OhioCAN Trumbull County, c/o Kilo, box 224, Cortland, Ohio.

You can contact OhioCAN Trumbull at ohiowecan4@gmail.com.

