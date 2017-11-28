Man beaten, SUV taken in Youngstown robbery

Police searched the area for the vehicle but didn't find it

By Published: Updated:
police lights generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man told police that he was threatened at gunpoint, chased and beaten with a gun before two suspects took off in an SUV he had been driving.

According to a police report, a 57-year-old man was inside a home in the 3100 block of Hudson Avenue when the house alarm went off. The victim and a woman came outside to find two men walking out from behind the house.

The suspect said both men were holding guns and one of them yelled at him, “give it up.”

The victim said he tried to run away, but the men chased him, knocked him to the ground and hit him several times in the head with the handguns while punching and kicking him. The men rifled through the victim’s pockets and took the keys to a Chevy Tahoe he was driving.

The suspects took off in the SUV. Police searched the area for the vehicle but didn’t find it.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s