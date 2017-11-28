Man shot, killed outside gas station in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a homicide that happened outside of a gas station on the city’s north side.

Officers were called about 1:22 a.m. Tuesday to the Gas Mart on Logan Avenue on reports of shots fired. When they arrived, officers found the body of a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound, according to a police report.

The victim has been identified but police are withholding his name pending the notification of family.

The Youngstown Police Department and the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office are investigating.