Man shot, killed outside gas station in Youngstown

The victim is a 26-year-old man

By Published: Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a homicide that happened outside of a gas station on the city’s north side.

Officers were called about 1:22 a.m. Tuesday to the Gas Mart on Logan Avenue on reports of shots fired. When they arrived, officers found the body of a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound, according to a police report.

The victim has been identified but police are withholding his name pending the notification of family.

The Youngstown Police Department and the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s