Mercy Health in Boardman hosting career fair for registered nurses

The career fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 29

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy Health is looking to hire registered nurses to work in its new Clinical Decision/Observation Unit.

The career fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 29. It will be in the Mercy Health Boardman Cedar Room, located at 8401 Market St. in Boardman.

Only registered nurses can apply — bring a resume and be prepared for an on-site interview.

To be considered for an interview, apply online to the position of interest. Job openings can be found at www.mercy.com/careers.

For more information, call Mercy Health at 330-884-7018.

