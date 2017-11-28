Mother, daughter, goddaughter arrested after fight at Columbus school

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a mother, her daughter and her goddaughter were arrested after a fight Tuesday at Linden McKinley High School.

Roxxane Craine, 40, was there with the daughter and goddaughter to have a meeting with a school administrator.

According to police, the fight broke out in the cafeteria around 7:25 a.m. Police said Craine’s daughter was involved. During the fight, police said Craine came to her daughter’s aid and encouraged her to fight the other student.

The school resource officer called for help controlling the crowd. Police say the resource officer had to use mace in order to arrest Craine.

A school administrator was hit by Craine’s goddaughter during the fight, according to police.

Craine and her daughter were charged with assault. The goddaughter was charged with felony assault.

Craine was taken to jail. The teen suspects were released to a relative.

Additional officers were at Linden McKinley during dismissal to make sure everything went smoothly.