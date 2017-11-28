Near 30 dogs, 50 birds rescued during raid of Mahoning Co. home



MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Almost 30 dogs and 50 birds were rescued from a home in southern Mahoning County Tuesday.

This happened after a woman called Animal Charities over the weekend, concerned about a puppy she had bought from a breeder.

Humane agents went to the house Tuesday with a search warrant after the home owner refused to let them inside. Once they got into the house, agents found two litters of huskies, along with a variety of other puppies and birds.

“They were in cages that were appropriate for their type or size — there were too many to a cage,” Mary Louk of Animal Charities said. “They were very stressed out. The puppies are infested with fleas — you can actually see the fleas crawling on them. They had not had any shots, so they had not been cared for properly. And then the smell, it was just horrific.”

