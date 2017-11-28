New Middletown Police Department giving away free gun locks

This photo is from WKBN's gun lock giveaway in 2015.

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The police chief in New Middletown is giving away free gun locks.

Police Chief Vincent D’Egidio said with hunting season in full swing, it’s important to make sure weapons are locked when not being used.

The locks and Personal Firearms Record booklets are available at the New Middletown Municipal Building, located at 10711 Main St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The chief stressed that you don’t have to live in New Middletown. The locks are free to anyone.

They have about 200 of them.

