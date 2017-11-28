Officer stumbles upon marijuana grow in Austintown basement

Police said there was a large marijuana grow operation inside a house on New Road in Austintown

Marijuana
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police discovered a large marijuana grow operation in the basement of an Austintown home last week.

Just after 3 p.m. on Friday, an officer responded to a report of an unknown vehicle parked in the caller’s driveway in the 3900 block of New Road.

Police learned the vehicle belonged to a man living next door.

The officer said he smelled an “overwhelming odor” of marijuana coming from that house.

All of the house’s windows were covered with blinds or curtains and plastic covered the front picture window from the inside, according to a police report. Police said the basement windows were blacked out with what appeared to be paint.

The officer also noticed the home’s electric meter was moving much faster than normal, according to the report.

Knowing that these were all signs of a marijuana grow, he called the Drug Task Force, which was able to get a warrant to search the house.

Inside, police said they found the plants in the basement. All of it was turned over to the Task Force.

