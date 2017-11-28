Ohio State University settles claim over Mirror Lake death

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio State University will pay $450,000 to settle a negligence claim over the death of a student who died from accidental trauma caused by diving into shallow water during a traditional cold-weather lake jump.

Twenty-two-year-old Austin Singletary died Nov. 25, 2015, in the Mirror Lake jump that drew thousands of students.

The settlement agreement was filed Nov. 21 in Ohio’s Court of Claims. The university doesn’t admit any liability and will install a family-donated bench honoring Singletary on campus.

Ohio State spokesman Chris Davey said Tuesday the university’s sympathy continues to be with Singletary’s family and friends.

Family attorney William Posey says all parties were pleased that there has been a resolution.

Ohio State announced after the death of the third-year Dayton student that it would end the lake event.

