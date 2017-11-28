Pa. police chief accused of DUI tried to have truck towed, documents say

MARYSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Court paperwork states that a police chief in Pennsylvania charged with DUI tried to have his truck towed before police arrived on scene the night of his alleged alcohol-related crash.

On November 5, Pennsylvania State Police say Camp Hill Police Chief Doug Hockenberry crashed into a tree and two mailboxes on Lambs Gap Road in Rye Township, Perry County.

A criminal complaint claims Hockenberry’s blood-alcohol content was .178 percent – more than twice the legal limit.

The affidavit of probable cause says when PSP arrived at the scene, Hockenberry said he “did not know how [they] were notified of the crash, as he did not contact police himself.”

He also said he called G.A. Smith Towing to have his truck towed from the scene.

PSP said G.A. Smith was not on the scene right away when troopers got there but arrived shortly after.

If Hockenberry’s car had been towed before they arrived, the crash could have been considered a hit-and-run because there was property damage, according to PSP.

Hockenberry remains on leave as the Camp Hill Borough Council reviews the charges against him.

