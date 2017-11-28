Pa. police chief accused of DUI tried to have truck towed, documents say

Doug Hockenberry remains on leave as the Camp Hill Borough Council reviews the charges against him

Amanda St. Hillaire, WHTM Published: Updated:
Camp Hill Police Chief Doug Hockenberry, charged with DUI
Credit: WHTM

MARYSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Court paperwork states that a police chief in Pennsylvania charged with DUI tried to have his truck towed before police arrived on scene the night of his alleged alcohol-related crash.

On November 5, Pennsylvania State Police say Camp Hill Police Chief Doug Hockenberry crashed into a tree and two mailboxes on Lambs Gap Road in Rye Township, Perry County.

A criminal complaint claims Hockenberry’s blood-alcohol content was .178 percent – more than twice the legal limit.

The affidavit of probable cause says when PSP arrived at the scene, Hockenberry said he “did not know how [they] were notified of the crash, as he did not contact police himself.”

He also said he called G.A. Smith Towing to have his truck towed from the scene.

PSP said G.A. Smith was not on the scene right away when troopers got there but arrived shortly after.

If Hockenberry’s car had been towed before they arrived, the crash could have been considered a hit-and-run because there was property damage, according to PSP.

Hockenberry remains on leave as the Camp Hill Borough Council reviews the charges against him.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s