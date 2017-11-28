Penguins goalie Matt Murray placed on injured reserve

Tristan Jarry came in and stopped 8 of 10 shots as the Penguins rallied from a 3-1 deficit.

By Published:
Sidney Crosby, Justin Schultz, Matt Murray
Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray (30) is helped off the ice by Sidney Crosby (87) and Justin Schultz (4) after being involved in a collision with Philadelphia Flyers' Jakub Voracek in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) – Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

Coach Mike Sullivan said Tuesday that Murray is “week to week” after the 23-year-old left Monday night’s 5-4 overtime win over Philadelphia in the second period following a collision with Flyers forward Jakub Voracek.

Murray was on the ice for several minutes before making his way to the bench and limping down the runway to the locker room while favoring his right leg. The team placed Murray on injured reserve on Tuesday, meaning he will be out at least seven days.

Tristan Jarry came in and stopped 8 of 10 shots as the Penguins rallied from a 3-1 deficit.

Jarry, a rookie, is expected to start in Murray’s place when the Penguins begin a home-and-home series with Buffalo on Friday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s