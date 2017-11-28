Police: Teens beat homeless man to death

Police have arrested two teens and are searching for others after a homeless man was beaten to death in northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Police have arrested two teens and are searching for others after a homeless man was beaten to death in northeast Philadelphia.

WPVI-TV reports surveillance video captured a group of teens following the 57-year-old man around 6 p.m. Sunday. A resident tells the station the attack happened outside her home, and she says she could feel the impact of the man’s head striking the wall from the second floor.

The woman says she rushed outside to help the man, only to hear the teens laughing as they ran away.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead Monday morning.

The attack is still under investigation.

