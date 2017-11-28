Shelby band director arrested on rape charge

Authorities have not said when the incident occurred but we do know the alleged victim is not a current or former student

Oyun Benjamin Hyun, 27, was arrested on November 27 and is locked up in the Richland County Jail.
SHELBY, OH (WOIO) – Police have arrested Shelby High School’s band director and charged him with rape.

Hyun began working at Shelby High in the fall of 2015.

Authorities have not said when the incident occurred but we do know the alleged victim is not a current or former student, and the alleged attack did not happen on school grounds.

The superintendent released the following statement:

A Shelby city school teacher has been suspended as required by Ohio’s revised code, section 3319.40, pending the investigation of a criminal charge by the Ontario police department.
Specifics regarding the allegations against Mr. Hyun should be directed to the Ontario police deptartment.
It is the district’s understanding, the investigation involves a report of conduct that occurred off school grounds and off school time.
Furthermore, the alleged incident and criminal charge does not involve any current Shelby student or resident of Shelby.

Shelby is in Richland County, northwest of Mansfield.

