Sheriff: Ohio jail officer charged, accused of sex with inmate

Officials say Nakisha Newell, 28, is accused of engaging in sexual activity with an inmate

A sheriff says a county corrections officer accused of engaging in sexual activity with at least one inmate and bringing contraband into the county jail has been arrested and fired.
HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A sheriff says a county corrections officer accused of engaging in sexual activity with at least one inmate and bringing contraband into the county jail has been arrested and fired.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones says 28-year-old Nakisha Newell has been charged with two counts of felony sexual battery and two counts of conveyance. Jones says Newell is accused of bringing in a cellphone and electronic cigarettes, in addition to allegedly engaging in sexual activity with an inmate.

Jones says she was immediately fired.

Newell had worked as a corrections officer for 18 months.

Court records did not list an attorney for Newell.

