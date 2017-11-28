Storm Team 27: More sunshine for your Wednesday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Tonight we will see clouds move in for early morning tomorrow.

There is only a slight chance for isolated drizzle with this front, but we will see some cooler air with it, bringing us back down to more normal temperatures.

FORECAST

Tuesday night: Mostly clear. Clouds build in by morning with chance for isolated drizzle.

Low: 40

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 49

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Chance for evening rain showers. (60% PM)

High: 51 Low: 32

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 46 Low: 35

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 46 Low: 31

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Chance for an isolated lake effect shower. (20%)

High: 40 Low: 34

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 44 Low: 29

Partly sunny. Chance for isolated shower. (30%)

High: 50 Low: 39

.S