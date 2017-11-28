Storm Team 27: More sunshine for your Wednesday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Tonight we will see clouds move in for early morning tomorrow.
There is only a slight chance for isolated drizzle with this front, but we will see some cooler air with it, bringing us back down to more normal temperatures.
FORECAST
Tuesday night: Mostly clear. Clouds build in by morning with chance for isolated drizzle.
Low: 40
Wednesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 49
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Chance for evening rain showers. (60% PM)
High: 51 Low: 32
Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 46 Low: 35
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 46 Low: 31
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Chance for an isolated lake effect shower. (20%)
High: 40 Low: 34
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 44 Low: 29
Partly sunny. Chance for isolated shower. (30%)
High: 50 Low: 39
