Storm Team 27: Sunny and warm for Tuesday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Today we are tracking nothing but sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Highs will reach the low 60s..

Tonight we will see clouds move in during the early morning hours. There is only a slight chance for isolated drizzle with this front.

FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 60

Tuesday night: Mostly clear. Clouds build in by morning with chance for iso. drizzle (20%)
Low: 40

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 48

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for evening rain showers. (60% PM)
High: 53    Low: 33

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for morning rain shower. (30% AM)
High: 44 Low: 34

Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 47 Low: 30

Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 43   Low: 32

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 47   Low: 32

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for isolated shower (30%)
High: 50   Low: 41

