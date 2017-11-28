Trumbull County indictments: November 28, 2017

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on November 28, 2017:

Gabriel G. Lofton, II: Aggravated robbery with firearm specifications

Trisha Dyan Lambert: Possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence

Brittany Nicole Mountain: Possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs and tampering with evidence

Jarelle Johnson: Four counts of trafficking in heroin

Ashley L. Calbert: Aggravated possession of drugs

Mark A. Spina: Possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of specified governmental facility

Kenneth K. Huston: Carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Jillian Teutsch: Two counts of receiving stolen property

David E. Neely, III: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence

Jason E. Dibell: Robbery

Raymond D. Brooks, II: Having weapons while under disability

Wayne M. Roper, Jr.: Possession of cocaine

Carlos D. Jones: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Adam L. Robinson: Receiving stolen property

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

