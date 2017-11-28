William M. “Bill” Thomas, Jr. Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, December 2 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church for William M. “Bill” Thomas, Jr., 71, who passed away Tuesday, November 28 at his home surrounded by family.

Bill, son of the late William M. and Violet (Centofanti) Thomas, Sr., was born August 31, 1946, in Youngstown.

He was a 1964 graduate of Ursuline High School and held a bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University.

Bill was the owner of Carla Thomas & Associates, was an entrepreneur throughout his career and helped to take American Waste public in 1990.

Bill was a member of the Lake Club and Tippecanoe Country Club, where he was proud to play with “the Brady Bunch”.

He enjoyed golfing, traveling, cooking and playing bocce.

Bill’s greatest pride was his family and he loved spending time with them.

Bill leaves his wife, the former Carla Sabanick, whom he married September 6, 1975; four children, Kerry Lynn Thomas of Lake Mary, Florida, Kelly (Robin) Kempf of Hudson, Melissa (Brad) Zreny of Lakewood and William M. Thomas III of Chicago; three grandchildren, Morgan, MacCormick and Grace Kempf; a sister, Jacquelyn (Damon) Asbury of Westerville; a sister-in-law, Jan Sabanick of Lenoir, North Carolina and many nieces and nephews.

William was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Stephen Sabanick.

Family and friends may call Friday, December 1 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel and Saturday, December 2 from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. at the church prior to Mass.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 1 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.