WKBN Big 22 Class of 2017 announced



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2017 WKBN Big 22 Class of 2017 was announced on Tuesday. It is the twelfth year for the contest, and over 100 standout players were nominated for the honor. The winners, along with the Five Blocks of Granite winners, will be honored at the annual Big 22 banquet in December.

We begin with ten from the All-American Conference including a crowd from the Junior class.

Boardman’s dual threat quarterback Michael O’Horo threw for 1.233 yards. He also rushed for 653 yards with 22 total touchdowns.

Warren Harding’s Kayron Adams ran for 1,355 yards and 17 total touchdowns. Defensively, the Raider standout amassed 38 tackles with 9 TFL’s and six sacks.

Hubbard’s tackling machine…Linebacker Lukas Mosora piled up 162 tackles, 20 TFL’s, five sacks, and two interceptions. Offensively he finished with 300 total yards with five touchdowns.

Girard quarterback Mark Waid accounted for 54 touchdowns this season, and is back on The Big 22 for the 2nd straight year. On the year, he threw for 3,506 yards, 1,129 rushing yards for the Indians.

Waid brings his leading receiver with him…in Senior Michael Belcik. He finished the campaign with 81 receptions, 1,546 yards, and 18 touchdowns.

A pair of Canfield Cardinals are likewise on this year’s list. Senior quarterback Vinny Fiorenza passed for 1,023 yards and eight touchdowns, while also rushing for 1,501 yards and nine additional touchdowns.

Fiorenza is joined by teammate, and team-leader in touchdowns, Senior Paul Breinz. Breinz rushed for 883 yards and 18 touchdowns, averaging 6.3 yards per carry.

The AAC will also be represented by Lakeview’s Quarterback Zach Rogers who passed 2,016 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Brookfield’s Alex Clark rushed for 1,652 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also tallied 54 tackles with four TFL’s and a pair of interceptions.

Liberty’s triple-threat, and two-time winner, Dra Rushton rushed for 1,414 yards, passed for 954 passing yards, with 34 total touchdowns. Defensively he finished with two interceptions.

With over 3,000 total yards, and 41 touchdowns, East Palestine quarterback Parker Sherry will also make a return trip to the Big 22.

McDonald’s leading rusher Alex Cintron averaged 9.1 yards per carry for the Blue Devils, rushing for 1,466 yards and 23 total touchdowns.

Western Reserve’s hard hitting linebacker Jack Cappabianca makes the cut, after finishing the season with more than 55 tackles and three sacks on defense. He also rushed for more than 500 yards with eleven touchdowns this Fall.

Fresh off an appearance in the state semifinals, two South Range Raiders are on the list. Quarterback Aniello Buzzacco is the program’s first one-thousand yard rusher, AND passer. He rushed for 1,313 yards on the season with 1,995 yards through the air. Buzzacco accounted for 44 total touchdowns.

Buzzacco is joined by the Raiders’ bruiser in the backfield…Senior Running back Peyton Remish. He piled up a team-high 1,754 yards on the ground with 19 touchdowns.

Cardinal Mooney quarterback Antonio Page has made the cut. In twelve games, he finished with 1,248 rushing yards and more than 600 yards through the air with 13 total touchdowns.

West Branch Senior T.J. DeShields amassed an eye-popping 2,294 yards with through the air. He also rushed for 294 yards with 31 total touchdowns. He also tallied eleven interceptions on defense.

Salem Senior Mitch Davidson tossed 32 touchdown passes with 2,371 yards through the air for the Quakers.

Davidson is joined by fellow Quaker Senior Chase Ackerman who caught 64 passes for 1,037 yards and 16 touchdowns.

No one has thrown more touchdown passes in a single season at Farrell, than Quarterback Isaac Clarke. So far this season, he’s led the Steelers with 1,981 passing yards and with 34 total touchdowns.

He is joined by his favorite target, Jourdan Townsend. He is the first in school history to reach 1,000 yards receiving. To date, Townsend has caught 54 passes this season for 1,263 yards and 20 touchdowns.

And we finish, with one of the best to ever catch a pass…Sharon senior Ziyon Strickland. He has more receptions, yards, and touchdowns than any wide receiver in District 10 history. This Fall, he has piled up 72 receptions for 1,087 yards and nine touchdowns. He has likewise rished for 152 yards and six additional scores.

The Five Blocks of Granite winners honor the top lineman in the valley. The 2017 winners include:

Vinny Gentile – Cardinal Mooney

Jarod Tincher – Canfield

Jakc DelGarbino – Girard

Jimmy Stafanski – Struthers

Ja’Quay Hubbard – Sharpsville

All member of The Big 22, and 5 Blocks of Granite will be invited to our WKBN Big 22 Player of the Year banquet on December 13th at the Maronite Center in Austintown. Invitations to that banquet will be sent to the school in each player’s name.

