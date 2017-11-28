Youngstown crime activity: Driver admits to doing ‘something dumb,’ report says

Tuesday, Nov. 21

6:55 p.m. – 1700 block of Belmont Ave., a man told police that he was robbed while sitting in his car. The victim said the robber told him, “Give me all your ****** money before I blow your head off.” The man said he didn’t see a gun, but the robber kept his hand in his pocket. The victim handed over his money and drove to the police station to report the robbery. Police did not provide a detailed description of the robber in their report.

5:10 p.m. – 300 block of W. Judson St., Antwan Woodbridge, 26, was charged with drug possession, carrying a concealed weapon and failure to comply with a police order. According to a police report, officers attempted to pull Woodbridge over for a traffic violation but he continued driving, ignoring lights and sirens from police. Police said Woodbridge finally stopped in a driveway on E. Judson Avenue but jumped out of the car and took off. Police said as Woodbridge was running, they saw him stuff a gun into a bookbag he was carrying. Police caught Woodbridge in the backyard of a house.

Wednesday, Nov. 22

7:20 a.m. – I-80 at the Belle Vista exit ramp, a man reported that he was robbed after trying to help a driver stopped on the side of Interstate 680. He said he stopped his car to offer help but reported that the driver pulled out a gun and demanded money. When he refused, he said the robber shot him in the leg, according to a police report.

8:32 p.m. – 100 block of Hazelwood Ave., Edwin Varela-Crespo, 50, was charged with improper handling of a firearm, abduction and using a weapon while intoxicated. According to a police report, a caller told a 911 dispatcher that Varela-Crespo threatened to shoot a woman and himself. When police arrived, they found Varela-Crespo and a woman standing outside of a car. Police noted that Varela-Crespo smelled heavily of alcohol and that his speech was slurred. When officers checked the car, they found a handgun under the passenger seat. The woman told police she and Varela-Crespo had been arguing all day, according to the police report.

Friday, Nov. 24

7:34 p.m. – 300 block of E. Judson Ave., police said a man was shot in his wrist and buttocks area. Investigators said three unknown men drove by the victim’s house at a slow speed in a black or maroon-colored Ford Fusion when shots were fired.

Saturday, Nov. 25

11:30 a.m. – 100 block of W. Judson Ave., a woman said she was visiting a friend for the holiday when her dog got loose and ran out of the door. The woman said a neighbor told her that he saw someone driving away with her dog in a Ford Fusion. The dog is a Jack Russell Terrier.

Sunday, Nov. 26

2:55 p.m. – Plazaview Court, Terrance Craig, 26, was arrested on a warrant and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, having weapons while under disability and obstructing official business. According to a police report, Craig was arrested after a shootout through several residential streets on Youngstown’s east side. Police chased a vehicle they say Craig was riding in when he jumped out and began running, the report stated. Police chased him and were able to catch him behind an apartment complex. Police say Craig is also accused of shooting a man in the parking lot of the Walmart store in Austintown on Oct. 30.

5:38 p.m. – 3500 block of Mahoning Ave., Gary Main, 38, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. According to a police report, a family member called police because they thought Main was suffering a drug overdose. When officers arrived, they found Main asleep in a vehicle. Main woke up and told officers that he “shot up a little heroin in the Circle K,” the report stated. Main turned over a spoon and syringe to police, according to the report.

11:55 p.m. – 100 block of E. Avondale Ave., Paul Tucker, 32, was charged with theft and receiving stolen property. According to a police report, officers were on routine patrol when they spotted Tucker behind the wheel of a vehicle bearing license plates that were reported stolen. Tucker stopped the car in a driveway, got out, put his hands in the air and said, “I did something dumb,” the report stated. Tucker told police during his arrest that he took the plates from a neighbor’s vehicle, according to the report.

7:34 p.m. – 300 block of E. Judson Ave., a man was shot twice and was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police said it appears to have been a drive-by shooting. They’re still investigating.

Monday, Nov. 27

5:59 p.m. – 2800 block of McCartney Rd., Stan Williams, Jr., 54, was charged with criminal trespass. According to a police report, employees at Walgreen’s told officers that Williams was stopping customers outside of the store and asking for money. When police arrived, they found Williams across the street and told him not to go back to the Walgreen’s or he would be arrested, however, police spotted Williams back at the store a short time later and arrested him, the report stated.

9:30 p.m. – 3100 block of Hudson Ave., a man told police he robbed outside of a home on Hudson Avenue. He said he heard an alarm go off, and he and a woman went outside to find two men walking out from behind the house. The suspect said both men were holding guns and one of them yelled at him, “give it up.” The victim said he tried to run away, but the men chased him, knocked him to the ground and hit him several times in the head with the handguns while punching and kicking him. The men rifled through the victim’s pockets and took the keys to a Chevy Tahoe he was driving and left in the vehicle, according to a police report.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Youngstown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

