Youngstown’s United Way asks for community’s help during Giving Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The United Way of Youngstown and Mahoning Valley is asking for the community’s help on Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving fueled by the power of social media and collaboration. Celebrated on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving and the widely-recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday kicks off the charitable season, when many focus on their holiday and end-of-year giving.

The United Way focuses on early education and emergency services, funding 31 local non-profit agencies doing work in those areas.

Success After 6 provides wraparound services to students in Youngstown and Girard with an after-school component. The United Way also supports Success By 6, a pre-kindergarten prep, and Imagination Library, a literacy program geared toward children ages 5 and younger.

WKBN will speak with United Way President Bob Hannon and Director of Marketing Roxann Sebest about some of the United Way’s programs during WKBN 27 First News This Morning on Tuesday. Tune in to find out more about the organization’s plans.

To help out by donating, text the word PLEDGE to #313131, or visit the United Way’s donation link online.