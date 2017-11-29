Area road crews interested in efficient, money-saving chip sealing

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Engineer’s Office has asked more townships to jump on board with a new way to repair and maintain roads.

Crews in Warren have been using recycled grindings as slag to chip seal the roads since this summer. The process minimizes dust and stones kicking up since the grindings already contain asphalt, which sticks better to the road.

Highway Superintendent Tom Klejka said the new process saves about $1,400 per mile of road.

“The money does add up quickly and Trumbull County, for example, we do approximately 65 to 70 miles of roadway per year and we did about 35 miles for the townships total per year. So when you add that all up, it does add up to a lot of money.”

On Wednesday, someone from almost every township showed up to learn about how the new process works and what it costs.

“I think it’s a win-win all the way around. We’re using a product that would normally go to waste. We’re putting it down more efficiently. The townships are saving money, the county’s saving money,” Klejka said.

The Engineer’s Office has asked the townships to let them know by the end of January if they’re interested in participating in the program so the office can compile how much material is needed and put it out to bid.

